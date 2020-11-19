Bossip Video

These cops really think that if they can’t resolve the situation with commands then killing someone is ok.

Police officers in Brevard County Florida killed two Black teenagers last Friday after pulling them over in what they suspected was a stolen vehicle that had fled from a traffic stop earlier. According to Florida Today, 18-year-old Sincere Pierce and 16-year-old A.J. Crooms were followed by Deputies Santiago-Miranda and Hendren who approached the teens’ car with guns drawn demanding that they stop. When the boys attempted to flee this stop as well, multiple shots were fired inside the car killing both of them.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey finally released the dashcam footage after days of community protests calling for transparency and accountability. We have posted it below, we will warn you that it may be disturbing and triggering. It is not bloody but it is graphic.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Of course, Sheriff Ivey tried to flavor his statement with justification but it doesn’t really appear that lethal force was absolutely necessary.

“While there are many other forthcoming details and evidence concerning this tragic incident, such as the recovery of two firearms from the vehicle, the case is currently an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who anticipates that the investigative findings will be presented to the State Attorney’s Office for review within the next 60-90 days,” Ivey said in the release.

We’re definitely going to keep an eye on this story.