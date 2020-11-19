Bossip Video

Jeannie Mai is still not at 100%, but she may be strong enough to clap for her fiance tonight as Jeezy battles Gucci Mane for Verzuz. The Real host took time off from her gig on daytime tv and forfeited her spot on Dancing With The Stars early after doctors discovered a throat abscess, resulting in her emergency surgery earlier this month.

Jeannie was eventually diagnosed with epiglottitis, a life-threatening inflammatory illness.

In an update for fans, Jeannie says she’s getting stronger after surgery and praised her mom for being there to nurse her while she does.

Getting stronger with each day and biggest thanks to my helper, Nurse @themamamai for … not helping so much 😒 I LOVE AND MISS MAI FAM!!!!!

41-year-old Jeannie realized her condition was serious after she was unable to breathe one morning, according to her fiance. Jeezy told Page Six:

“She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good. It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room … they found something, but they didn’t know.”

Jeannie was supposed to be back on hosting duties at The Real this week but during Tuesday’s episode, her co-host Adrienne Bailon revealed to fans that the star was still having trouble talking following her surgery and needed more time to recover.

“As you can see, we are still without our girl Jeannie,” co-host Adrienne Bailon said at the top of Tuesday’s episode. “She had actually hoped to be back today, but unfortunately she still can’t talk, which is something we do a lot of on this show. So Jeannie, we know that you’re watching, we want you to fully recover, we miss you and we hope you come back soon to us.”

Jeannie is still on the road to recovery, we hope she gets well soon!