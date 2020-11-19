Bossip Video

Yikes!

The lady hosts of Cocktails with Queens were not pleased with Hitmaka spilling tea on his sex life and compromising the privacy of the famous women he claims he’s slept with.

Earlier this week, the producer formerly known as Yung Berg appeared on The Drink Champs podcast where he revealed having encounters with Naturi Naughton, Teairra Mari and others. Vivica Fox brought up Hitmaka’s loose lips to the panels where sha, LisaRaye, Claudia Jordan and Syleena Johnson all seem to agree that Hitmaka’s interview was in poor taste.

Lisaraye agreed with Vivica Fox who put Hitmaka on the chopping block.

“I’m thinking to myself…who cares??? Like so what, like and? This woman is married, she’s on a wonderful show, she got a baby and she’s a mother. That was way back when, when she wasn’t what’s the relevancy? NEXT.”

Claudia added, seemingly irritated.

“You know what, that to me reeked of a man that is not used to getting pu**y. I have a boyfriend, right. We have sex 2-3-4 times a week. I don’t come out ‘I got d***, I hit, I smashed.’ Guess what? I’m supposed to. If it’s part of your regular life, you just go get your D, it’s just part of your regular life.”

Do YOU agree with where the ladies are coming from here?