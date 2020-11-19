Bossip Video

Cardi B does not care about all of the “cry babies” complaining that she was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a video to Instagram that features herself in a bathrobe while explaining exactly why she deserves Billboard‘s Woman of the Year title.

Following the big news, there was some push back from social media critics who thought the “Press” rapper didn’t deserve the prestigious award because she had only released one song this year, which was “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi took to the gram to eviscerate the haters with facts.

“For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.’ Yeah, I got THAT song, b***h,” she said in the video. “You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most… The one that had your grandma popping her pu**y on TikTok.”

She went on to explain how her commitment to the world of politics was just the cherry on top of her big year, career-wise. “Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah that’s me, b***h,” she continued. “I represent America. Okay. And I wanted a change and that’s exactly what the f**k I did… I’m just that b***h. Eat it up with a spoon.” Cardi continued to self pep-talk in her caption, further drilling in everyone else’s mind why she’s simply the perfect choice for the honor. “Thank you Billboard !Now I can bring up the stats but that will take me all day,” her IG caption reads. “B***h broke records! Thank you BARDIGANG with out y’all encouraging while the world 🌍 was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change.”

Other women in music who are expected to be honored at this year’s “Woman In Music Awards” include Jennifer Lopez who is slated to receive “The Icon Award,” Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Jessie Reyez, and Dolly Parton.

Billboard’s 15th Annual “Woman In Music Awards” will stream on December 10th at 8pm EDT on billboardwomeninmusic.com.

Will you be watching??