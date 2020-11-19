Bossip Video

A judge in California has ordered Diplo to stop posting explicit images of a woman online, which is part of a temporary restraining order connected to a revenge porn case against the DJ and producer.

The restraining order states that Diplo will be barred from posting photos of the unidentified woman and will have to delete any images he had previously posted of her, according to reports from NBC News.

Following this legal development, in a statement to the network, the producer’s attorney maintained his client never violated the law when posting the photos.

“He has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person — and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end,” Bryan Freedman told NBC News.

In her suit, the woman in question claims the Diplo met her when she was just 17 years old, going on to have an intimate relationship with her several years later, in which they exchanged sexually explicit images. In October, the woman shared via social media posts that she believed the DJ “preyed” on people like her and that he recorded them having sex even after she asked him not to. Someone ended up responding to her posts with a sexually explicit video that she claims she only ever shared with Diplo.

In her lawsuit, the woman claims the sharing of the video was an act of revenge porn by Diplo.

This isn’t the first time that rumors of Diplo engaging in questionable acts with younger females have come to light. Back in October, the 41-year-old DJ was questioned by concerned fans after news surfaced that he was living with 19-year-old TikTok star Quen Blackwell at one point.

Following the news, an old tweet from the Major Lazor artist was discovered from 2010 where he bragged about his affinity for sleeping with younger girls, born in the 1990s to be exact.

Blackwell later issued a statement reassuring fans that there was no funny business going on between her and the famous producer, but these rumors seem to be a re-occurring saga for Diplo.

