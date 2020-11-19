Bossip Video

What in the Dr. Heavenly is going on???

Mo’Nique is once again speaking on her marriage—and it’s raising eyebrows, my loves.

The actress was a recent guest on Tamar Braxton’s “Under Construction” podcast and spoke with the songstress on a number of topics. Things got especially interesting however when she spoke on her marriage to her longtime love Sidney Hicks whom she refers to as “Daddy.”

According to Mo the reason why she calls him “daddy” is because he’s “raising her” in a way her biological father did not.

“We pull up somewhere, right? And he came around to my side of the door and he said, ‘Can you please let me treat you like a lady?’ And I didn’t know what to say to that. I didn’t know how to respond to that. And when people say to me, ‘Why do you call him Daddy?’ He’s raising me. He’s giving me everything that my father did not. And I when I tell you sometimes it can be so goddamn embarrassing and it’s just me and him in the room.”

Not even the slightest bit strange at all, right?

She added that Sidney gives her tough love even if it bruises her ego.

“See, ain’t nobody else in the room and he’s had to say some things to me Tamar that has taken me to my knees,” the actress added. “And then he’ll pick me back up and he’ll say, ‘Is anything I’m saying to you not true?’ And I’ll say, ‘Everything you sayin’ to me is true, but right now n*gga, my ego, I need you to walk away because the crazy b*tch inside of me is gettin’ ready to say somethin’ and mess up the moment.'”

That’s not all however, Mo also detailed how their love blossomed from being best friends as teens into spouses. Ultimately she says Sidney who is her manager and has been the subject of controversy in that whole “blackball” scandal, “saved her life.”

“We’ve been best friends since we were 14 years old. From tenth grade. So there are conversations that he and I can have that no one else can have those conversations with me. I had to get my ego out of the way. I had to understand the business person that he was. And I had to understand he has our best interest. You got a manager, that manager go home to his family and his wife. And in the middle of the night, when I’m crying that manager ain’t gon come rub my back. So when people say how does it work, I had to get me out of the way. I had to let go of my guard. I was always ready. I was like, ‘If you look like you getting ready to swing, Ima get two off before you get one off.’ So it works because I trust him and he trusts me…and we’re unafraid to say what I need to hear, not what I want to hear…He just kept nurturing me and showing me a patience I had never seen before. He saved my life.”

You can listen to Mo on Tamar’s “Under Construction” podcast in full HERE.

This is FAR from the first time that Mo’s marriage has made headlines.

If you can recall, people were shocked to hear that Mo and Sidney are in an open marriage. According to the comedienne, however, the open-marriage concept between her and “daddy” was her idea.

“This is what’s so juicy about this Sway, ” said Mo in an interview with Sway Calloway. “Because everybody always goes to my husband. Everybody automatically goes to so ‘he gets to do what he wants to do, and Mo’Nique gave him a pass to whatever he wanted to do.’ It wasn’t my husband’s idea, it was my idea 11 years ago. 11 years ago I was in a place of, ‘I want my cake, I wanna eat it too.’ I’m famous. […] We’ve since evolved but still in an open marriage. If my husband should sleep with another woman, is that the end of our marriage? No. If I should sleep with another man, or have sex — if we gon’ do the do is that the end? No. But we’re open and honest with one another to have the conversation,” she explained.

The two have since launched their “open relationship” podcast.

What do YOU think about Mo’Nique’s explanation about calling her man “Daddy”???