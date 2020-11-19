Bossip Video

Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, has filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of their young son, Josey, following the actress’ tragic passing.

The United Water Conservation District and the Parks and Recreation Management in Ventura County, California–where Rivera fatally drowned back in July–are being sued for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, according to reports from Us Weekly. The paperwork was filed by Dorsey and Rivera’s estate on Tuesday, November 17.

According to Page Six, Ashley Bautista, a spokeswoman for Ventura County, said on Wednesday that she couldn’t comment because the county hasn’t been served with the lawsuit yet.

Within this lawsuit, the family’s complaint alleges that Rivera’s death was entirely preventable, saying that the boat Rivera and her 5-year-old son rented to sail around Lake Piru didn’t comply with Coast Guard safety standards. In these documents, obtained by Us Weekly, the late actress’ family claims the vessel didn’t have flotation devices, which are required by California law.

“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” the complaint states. “Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”

The documents also go on to cite Lake Piru’s deadly history, claiming there wasn’t “a single sign anywhere” warning of the lake’s notoriously dangerous currents.