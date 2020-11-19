Bossip Video

The saga of Tory Lanez evading accountability for his actions in Los Angeles earlier this summer is slowing coming to a close.

A few months back, the LAPD arrested Tory for possession of a fire arm after a receiving a tip of shots fired in one of the wealthiest neighborhood in the state. He would later be charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion that same night after she initially told police he visible injuries were from glass. She would later go on Instagram to call out Tory for shooting her, because she felt he was playing games while she tried to hold him down.

TMZ is now reporting Tory and his legal team are ready to fight this case til the end.

Tory Lanez’s legal team is back in court after he was charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and just entered his plea … not guilty. Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, appeared on his behalf Wednesday in L.A. County court to enter the plea in the case. Tory’s yet to go to court himself — his last appearance was over the phone.

With 22 years on the line, this is a very serious situation–and with the plea, Tory must feel confident he can beat the case. California isn’t very forgiving about firearms or domestic violence, so if Tory makes it out without any time it would be pretty shocking.