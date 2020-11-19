Kate Hudson And Leslie Odom Jr. Star In Sia’s Directorial Debut ‘Music’ [VIDEO]

Sia’s kind of the queen of creativity so it makes perfect sense that as a director her first feature film would fit the bill.

Her new film ‘Music,’ stars Kate Hudson, as Zu, a newly sober drug dealer and self-saboteur who finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager with special needs.

Barely able to take care of herself, let alone her sister, Zu struggles with this new responsibility, but soon learns that life’s obstacles are made easier with a little help from a friend, Ebo (Leslie Odom, Jr.), a neighbor whose own family story makes him someone Zu can learn from and rely upon. The film explores the tenuous bonds that hold us together and imagines a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge.

Check out the trailer below:

See what we mean? Super colorful and whimsical.

Sia’s music is integral to the story of the film. Through fantastical musical sequences she paints an alternative world for Music, Zu, Ebo and their community. Ten original songs have been written for the film by Sia and they are performed by this talented cast.

Sia’s album Music (songs from and inspired by the motion picture) is out February 12, 2021 and features “Hey Boy,” “Together,” & more.