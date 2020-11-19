Bossip Video

This is not weird or strange at all.

Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Mary Cosby is giving more details on her—ahem—untraditional marriage. A clip from the Bravo show’s forthcoming episode shows the Pentecostal Pastor dishing on marrying her stepgrandfather at 22-years-old following the death of her grandmother.

“I was actually 22 when we got married,” said Mary noting that she’s glad that she trusted her grandmother while calling the situation “bizarre.” “It actually split our church. My mom had a fit because…she wanted my grandmother’s place [in the church] and felt like she was the one that should be marrying Robert Sr.”

Mary also noted that she and her mom have been estranged since she was 19 over money which she calls the “root of evil.”

In an interesting (see; disturbing) note, Mary also recapped their wedding night and told producers that she didn’t consummate her marriage with her stepgrandfather for at least 28 days and “stretched out” [lied] about being on her period to avoid sex.

“Our wedding was weird and we didn’t sleep together on our wedding night. Thank goodness I was on my period and the period lasted for about two weeks. He would ask if I’m still on and I said yup! It got awkward.”

The two have one child together, a son.

As previously reported there is LOTS to unpack about Mary’s marriage that took place amidst a NASTY family feud centered around Mary’s late grandmother “Mama” Cosby.

“Mama” Cosby’s daughter Rosalind Cazares alleged that her stepdad Bishop Cosby MURDERED his wife. The late church leader’s body was exhumed in Florida during the dispute but the medical examiner concluded that the death was of natural causes.