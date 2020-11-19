“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Shavel Calls Quaylon’s Side Chick! [VIDEO]

Damn Quaylon… We were rooting for you breh!

We’re just a day away from the mid-season premiere of “Life After Lockup,” this Friday November 20 and you know we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure! Quaylon and Shavel are among the new cast members this time around. Unfortunately their relationship appears to be hitting the rocks. Check out the clip below:

SMH… How many of y’all have made a call like this before? How many of y’all have gotten one?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shawn’s missing fiancée threatens to put him on the hook for $50K. Sarah’s husband & boyfriend come face to face. Lamar keeps a secret. Shavel makes a shocking discovery. Lindsey confronts Scott with a wild accusation.

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – MID-SEASON PREMIERE airs Friday, November 20 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV. Will you be watching?

What do you think will happen with Quaylon and Shavel? Is it a wrap for them? We hate to say it but her cousin tried to warn her.

Also — we hate to say it but we had a pretty bad feeling that Destinie was going to do Shawn dirty off rip. He has way too many kids to be throwing his money away like that!