Wow.. You hate to judge a book by its cover but we damn sure didn’t see this coming and it seems that Pharrell didn’t either…

Netflix is set to premiere its new music show Voices of Fire that chronicles Skateboard P’s journey to put together the world’s greatest gospel choir alongside his legendary uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams in their hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia. With a team of respected gospel leaders P and Uncle Zeke will venture into the streets to find the most powerful and soul-stirring singers in the area. Along the way, the group finds some GEMS whose voices will likely lead to some warm tears.

The idea is also to choose people who have unique backstories. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill choir, this singing set will be comprised of souls from all backgrounds, ethnicities, ages, and sexes and the outcome is incredible.

The recently released trailer gives us a good look at the type of talent we will be seeing throughout the season and if this doesn’t lock you in to watch more episodes then we’re not sure what will.

Press play below and peep a potential member named Danlie shock Pharrell out of his BBC jeans with her rendition of Etta James’ “At Last”

Told you.