A brand new episode of “Red Table Talk” is coming to Facebook Watch today at noon EST. This time around Will Smith is taking over!

Over the years we’ve covered the bitter feud between Smith and former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-host Janet Hubert. The pair recently reunited as part of the 30th anniversary of their iconic show and this episode is all about healing the bad blood between them. Both Will and Janet get emotional during the episode, streaming Friday, November 20 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch! Smith also takes the time to sit down with clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula to do a deep dive into the conversation — and his own deep-seeded issues.

We don’t want to give too much away but Will admits at one point of the conversation that he felt Janet hated him.

Janet, for her part said Will’s commentary about her departure from the show caused irreparable damage to her career, “The misconception of me was that I was haughty, difficult, wanted to be the star of the show.”

Will also makes a great point that their issues were only compounded because they didn’t communicate directly.

“Because we stopped talking to each other, we left room for people to come between us,” Smith recalled.

