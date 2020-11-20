Greatest Verzuz ever?

TI telling tiny how they lucky he ain’t up there #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/9T4EeTPSVh — Mr_SZN (@StNick_212) November 20, 2020

After weeks of social media buzz, industry whispers and bold predictions, Trap Titans Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy went hit-for-hit (and petty jab-for-jab) in a deliciously MESSY Verzuz battle with all sorts of spicy shenanigans that popped off at Atlanta’s illustrious Magic City,

If you’re late to party, the living legends were embroiled in a seemingly never-ending beef that inspired countless diss tracks and, most notably, a murder charge against Gucci for the death of Jeezy’s friend and label mate Pookie Loc in 2005.

At one point, we weren’t even sure if the Verzuz would happen because of their deadly serious beef that spilled over into last night’s tense proceedings.

Naturally, Jeezy attempted to keep it cordial as Gucci bullied him in the pettiest ways imaginable.

“When I called you and extended this invite, I did so as a real man,” said Jeezy after Gucci played “Truth”–his iconic diss track boasting about how he murdered Pookie Loc who he believed was sent by Jeezy to kill him on that infamous night.

Now, we knew there may be some frosty (no pun intended *this time*) exchanges but didn’t expect Gucci to drop that particular record in front of 2 million people.

“I brought you here to show you the world care about what the f**k we got going on, because we are the culture,” said the Snowman before shouting out slain rappers Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mo3 and King Von and dropping his CLASSIC street smash “Get Ya Mind Right.”

For weeks, there was endless chitter-chatter about what would happen if Gucci were bold enough to drop “Truth” in Jeezy’s presence and, uh, things didn’t go like we thought they’d go.

Not at all.

In fact, everyone’s predictions were wrong when Gucci & Jeezy seemed to squash their beef and perform their joint hit “So Icy” together in a heart-warming moment that made all the goons swoon.

“I appreciate you for extending the olive branch, I respect that,” Gucci said before introducing the song.

What was your fave part of the Verzuz? Who would you want to see next? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and messiest tweets on the flip.