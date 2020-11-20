Bossip Video

The highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy finally went down on Thursday night, drawing in almost 2 million concurrent live viewers.

The Atlanta legends got together at one of the city’s most famous institutions, Magic City, to trade hits–and at times, they also had some pretty intense verbal exchanges.

eezy attempted to keep it cordial with his rival, but at some point, he seemingly reached his breaking point, saying, “When I called you and extended this invite, I did so as a real man.” This came right after Gucci played his song “Truth” which was a diss track boasting about how he murdered Pookie Loc who the “Wasted” rapper believed was sent by Jeezy to kill him on that infamous night. Things got tense right off the bat when Gucci opened the battle playing “Round 1” and “Bench Warmer,” both of which are disses toward Jeezy. Throughout the stream, J

Jeezy stunned everyone watching with the way he responded to La Flare’s petty antics.

Despite the constant back and forth throughout the battle, it seems there may be some peace between these two going forward. After hours of tension, Gucci and Jeezy surprised every single viewer watching by ending the stream with a performance of “ So Icy, ” a 2005 hit that featured both rappers.

“I appreciate you for extending the olive branch, I respect that,” Gucci said before introducing the song.

Clearly, this is something people really wanted to see, with the live stream drawing in at least 1.8 million people on Thursday.

What did you think about last night’s historic battle? Who won in your opinion? Let us know down below!