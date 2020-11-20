Bossip Video

Rest in peace to this sista. We hope her family runs the city’s pockets DRY.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean inside of her own damn house. Dean was called o the house to conduct a welfare check after a neighbor noticed that Atatiana’s door was left cracked open. How a “wellness check” turns into a homicide is something that we’ll never understand. Nor do we want to.

According to NBCNews, Atatiana’s family has filed two lawsuits in an attempt to get some level of justice for her tragic demise. Jerome Ekpo Eschor, Atatiana’s biological father, filed suits this week both against the city and Aaron Dean.

“Her father, Jerome, decided to bring the claim in order to help the family finally get some justice and to bring closure,” said lead attorney Tanika J. Solomon in a phone interview with NBC News. “This is not just about money. This is about vindication.”

There is no word on exactly how much the family is looking to be awarded but we can only imagine that it is upwards of 7-figures. Obviously, Dean likely doesn’t have any significant money in his bank account but whatever’s there should belong o the Jefferson/Eschor family. All of it.