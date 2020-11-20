Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped the video for her new single “Body,” off of her debut album Good News, which dropped today, November 20.

The Houston rapper’s album features help from artists like Beyoncé, Young Thug, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and SZA, and somehow, her latest music video is just as star-studded.

As you could probably infer from the name, “Body” is a celebration of women’s bodies, with Megan rapping about how much she loves her own figure.

“The category is body, look at the way it’s sittin’ (Yeah)

That ratio so out of control, that waist, that ass, them ti**ies (That waist, that a**, them ti**ies)

If I wasn’t me and I would’ve see myself, I would have bought me a drink (Hey)”

In order to celebrate her body along with the bodies of other women, Thee Stallion got some help from Taraji P Henson, Tabria Majors, Jordyn Woods, and Blac Chyna, who all made cameos in the music video, showing off their body-ody-ody-odies. The video also features several other dancers, all of whom assist Meg in showcasing their figures.

Check out the video for “Body” down below see all the magic and to listen to the latest single off of the rapper’s debut album, Good News.