Megan Thee Stallion finally released her long-awaited debut album Good News last night and our sister Meg had some things to get off her chest.

Many people have wanted to hear more about that infamous night in Los Angeles where Tory Lanez shot her in the foot. Meg has had to go as far as showing her injuries to prove she wasn’t lying due to the internet constantly doubting Black women. The experience is something she has been open about in her op-ed for the New York Times and her GQ Rapper Of The Year profile. She even opened up about Tory offering her money to stay quiet, which is something she didn’t do in the first track of her album, “Shots Fired.” Take a look at some of the lyrics from the spicy diss track.

Imagine n-ggas lyin’ ‘bout shootin’ a real b-tch

Just to save face for rapper n-ggas you chill with

Imagine me givin’ a f-ck it was your f-ckin’ birthday

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday You shot a 5’10” b-tch with a .22

Talkin’ ‘bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn’t pellets

A p-ssy n-gga with a p-ssy gun in his feelings

Kelsey Nicole, Megan’s ex-best friend, who has been seen hanging out with J Prince and Carl Crawford, letting us know the rumors are true that her and Meg had a falling out. Of course, Meg made sure to give her a stray bullet just to let her know s**t ain’t sweet.

“And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Should’ve let them lock your ass up)

You offered M’s not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited, hmm

Now y’all in cahoots, huh (Okay), you a puss in boots

All this is done over Biggie’s classic, “Who Shot Ya” which makes the slander even more delicious. The record comes just hours after Tory pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles court. This story is far from over, but one thing is for sure: Meg isn’t holding back anymore.