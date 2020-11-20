Bossip Video

The Grand Dame is NOT here for ageism shame from her fellow housewives and especially not from the “Green-Eyed Bandits.”



Real Housewife of Potomac Karen Huger was a recent guest on The Wendy Show and she had some words for Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant. Embellished hat line creator Robyn was seen on a recent #RHOP episode sending shade Karen’s way about her age. Robyn had all of the wives (except Monique Samuels) model her hats for a photoshoot but after viewing Karen’s photos however Robyn told Gizelle that she didn’t want to use them because Karen, 57, can’t “pull off a youthful look.”

S H A D E.

Does anyone know where I can buy this hat? I want it just for the model that is used, her look elevates the hat and makes it an IT item 😍🌸 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/SHJeWWu2vf — Jack Sophia (@HeatherGaysGay) November 16, 2020

None too pleased by that comment and Gizelle agreeing with her bandit buddy, Karen told Wendy Williams that Robyn “who’s a HARD 40” wished she had her wisdom.

“Now Robyn is a hard 40 and lookin’ every day of it, but, but I really feel like she shot herself in the foot with this because we 50-year-olds can afford her product,” said Karen. “In fact, the 20-year-olds that wanna buy Robyn’s hat come to their mama for the money. So, she just shot herself in the foot and my La’Dame Fragrance sales just went up, skyrocketed. People were just not having it. It’s time to stop age shaming women and especially women doing it to women,” added Karen. “Shame on Robyn.”

As for Gizelle, the Grand Dame said that Gizzy should learn from her about how to grow a brand while alleging that Gizelle’s “Every Hue Beauty” cosmetics has gone out of business.

“She is so versatile and if Giselle needs some help in understanding why, or how to grow, a brand tell her to call my people, OK?” said Karen. “ You don’t put makeup on and have it disappear, without saying goodbye to your customers who’ve supported you. Every Hue is no longer available to any customer. It was liquidated. Let’s just go ahead and say that!”

Wendy who is also in her 50s is on Karen’s side, she previously shaded the younger housewives saying; “I’ve seen more double chins on you younger housewives than I see on the Grande Dame. Karen is as cute, if not cuter.”

OOP!

What did YOU think about Karen Huger’s Wendy Show comments?

As previously reported Karen and the rest of the wives released looks from the forthcoming #RHOP (in-person) reunion, no word yet on an air-date.