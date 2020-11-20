Bossip Video

As you probably know by now, Michael B. Jordan has been named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

It’s hard not to agree with their selection–but how does the Sexiest Man himself feel about all this attention for his new title?

The Black Panther star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week for the big reveal, where he first walked out in a hazmat suit so fans could guess his identity by asking yes or no questions. Once it was finally revealed that Jordan was, indeed, the Sexiest Man Alive, he sat down with Kimmel for an interview about how this whole thing really feels now that the news is out.

The actor describes the moment he found out about his selection, emphasizing how secretive of a process the whole thing was. He says he was driving with one of his friends when his publicist called, asking who he was with to ensure the news didn’t get out prematurely. Once he heard he was selected as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, his reaction was simple: “Oh, sh** really? It’s me?” While anyone else would see this as an accomplishment to be proud of, Jordan was with one of his boys, who immediately started cracking jokes once his publicist hung up the phone.

Check out Michael B. Jordan’s full interview on Kimmel down below:

During his interview with PEOPLE following the big announcement, Jordan revealed that the women in his family were excited about his new prestigious title, telling fans that they “are definitely proud of this one.” Michael continued, “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

The 33-year-old star, also shared that his family has been a huge driving force in the success of his career.

“My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me,” the actor recalled. “I’m just grateful. Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that.”

Congratulations to Michael “BAE” Jordan!