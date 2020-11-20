Bossip Video

Just a few weeks after giving birth to her bundle of joy, Nicki Minaj has a new project in the works.

Just in time for her debut studio album Pink Friday turning 10 years old, the rapper announced a new HBO Max documentary series, which will be directed by the Emmy-nominated Michael John Warren. As of now, the series is still untitled.

The head of original content at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey said it was “a privilege” to be involved with the delivery of this six-part series in a statement about the project.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as a force to be reckoned with,” Aubrey said. “It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life.”

According to an HBO rep, fans can expect six half-hour episodes, each of which will offer a look inside Minaj’s “brilliantly creative mind” while telling the larger story of both her personal and professional trajectory. Minaj and Warren will executive-produce the project alongside Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life. Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce, in association with Creative Wealth Media, will also carry executive producer titles.

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren said Friday. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Minaj said the series will give fans a “raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey.”