Bossip Video

We’re getting closer to the release date y’all! ‘Coming 2 America’ is coming soon…

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer than we hoped, but Amazon Studios announced today they’ve acquired worldwide rights to the Paramount Pictures sequel, ‘Coming 2 America’ and plan to launch the film worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

‘Coming 2 America’ is directed by Craig Brewer – Eddie Murphy also serves as a producer and Kenya Barris is among the screenplay writers and executive producers on the project.

Are you excited about this news? What’s your favorite line from the original?