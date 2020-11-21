Bossip Video

This lil’ mayo-based b!t¢h…

Tucker Carlson is well-known for his racist dog whistles and bigot-y viewpoints but what we not gonna do is stand around while he attacks a Black woman, loudly and wrongly we might add, for doing her job in the most accurate and fact-based way imaginable. That’s what we not gonna do.

Last night, Tucker, the name most likely to grow up to become a douchebag, fixed his toxic gas-filled jowls to mock and jeer PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor for not only her grammar but for reporting that Donald Trump’s attempt to discredit the election is a conspiracy theory.

Listen to this s#!t:

I know I’m doing something right when @TuckerCarlson is threatened by my reporting and making baseless claims about bad grammar. As the great Beyoncé said, “Boy bye.”pic.twitter.com/sebUyFY1yE — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 21, 2020

First and foremost, there was not a single thing that was grammatically incorrect in Yamiche’s sentences. Twitter users even went so far as to transcribe what she said. No errors were found.

I've mapped out what you said, @yamiche. No idea what he's talking about. It's a tour de force of sentence construction that reminds me of an RBG passage in my book Point Made. You do talk much faster than she did, though! pic.twitter.com/sShdB6oTjv — Ross Guberman (@legalwritingpro) November 21, 2020

Secondly, and most importantly in our estimation, Yamiche is bound by her professional obligations to keep her response as family-friendly as possible. Bossip, on the other hand, is not, it is our duty to speak as brashly and harshly as we feel necessary. We say all that to say, F**K this khaki-and-dad-shoe-wearing soup cookie!

This is the same guy who got caught lusting over Miss Teen USA contestants. Tucker Carlson can eat an entire d**k slathered in Grey Poupon. Straight like that.