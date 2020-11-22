Bossip Video

Jeremih is on the mend after a scary battle with Coronavirus.

As previously reported the R&B singer’s family and friends including 50 Cent solicited prayers for him noting that he was on a ventilator and battling COVID-19.

“Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s— is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. He later added in another post, “Thank you for 🙏🏿 for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better.”

Now he’s fairing much better and off the ventilator. The news comes after Jeremih’s agent shared Thursday that the singer was still in critical condition.

A statement from Jeremih’s family sent to BOSSIP reads;

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

It’s unclear if Jeremih still has the virus and how long he’s been hospitalized.

His coronavirus battle is similar to that of former Basketball Wife Brandi Maxiell who suffered from severe COVID-19 complications and was hospitalized for a week.

According to the reality star, one brave frontline worker, in particular, risked their health and refused to leave her side as she struggled to breathe.

“What I went through was not easy. It wasn’t easy sitting in a room all by yourself with no family no visitors no nothing BUT my nurses and doctors were MY family in there,” Brandi captioned an Instagram post. “I had a lot a bad nights and I remember one saying I can’t leave her I’m staying in here. Risking his life. [….] I love you again I can’t explain to you how thankful I am to have a Prayer Warrior Family like you❤️😘❤️😘”

Stay safe, folks. Especially during this holiday season!