Bossip Video

What happens when a child star grows up and gets WASHED in mayo?

“Silver Spoons” actor Ricky Schroder is being credited for helping to set 17-year-old accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse free. An attorney for Rittenhouse, Lin Wood tweeted about his client gaining his freedom and specifically thanked Schroder, who according to TMZ reports, contributed $150K to the cause.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL. God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

Wood also thanks MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Also can we just discuss how blatantly disrespectful it is for them to even use “FREE AT LAST!!!” as terminology associated with a 17-year-old gun toting “alleged” killer of TWO people? SMH.

Rittenhouse, who drove to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in connection with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

The charges were filed on August 25th, so he’s spent less than 90 days behind bars.

According to Variety reports Rittenhouse’s bond was posted on Friday afternoon, and he “is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail,” according to a statement from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright.

Rittenhouse claims he was acting in self-defense.

Sidenote: Variety also reports that Schroder was twice arrested for suspicion of domestic violence in April 2019, and was held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Ultimately he was not prosecuted for either allegation.