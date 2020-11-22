PART 2!

We’re back with another round of hilariously messy tweets and memes from Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s now infamous Verzuz battle that sent the whole entire internet into a messy tizzy.

At one point, we weren’t even sure if the highly anticipated Verzuz would happen but it turned out to be the deliciously spicy spectacle that everyone dreamed it would be.

Naturally, Jeezy attempted to keep it cordial as Gucci bullied him in the pettiest ways imaginable FOR THE ENTIRE NIGHT.

“When I called you and extended this invite, I did so as a real man,” said Jeezy after Gucci played “Truth”–his iconic diss track boasting about how he murdered Pookie Loc who he believed was sent by Jeezy to kill him on that infamous night.

Now, we knew there may be some frosty (no pun intended *this time*) exchanges but didn’t expect Gucci to drop that particular record in front of 2 million people.

“I brought you here to show you the world care about what the f**k we got going on, because we are the culture,” said the Snowman before shouting out slain rappers Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mo3 and King Von and dropping his CLASSIC street smash “Get Ya Mind Right.”

For weeks, there was endless chitter-chatter about what would happen if Gucci were bold enough to drop “Truth” in Jeezy’s presence and, uh, things didn’t go like we thought they’d go.

Not at all.

In fact, everyone’s predictions were wrong when Gucci & Jeezy seemed to squash their beef and perform their joint hit “So Icy” together in a heart-warming moment that made all the goons swoon.

“I appreciate you for extending the olive branch, I respect that,” Gucci said before introducing the song.

Peep MORE hilariously messy tweets from Gucci Verzuz Jeezi on the flip.