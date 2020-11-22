Bossip Video

A Bravo star is reportedly ALL the way over a scandalous #RHOA storyline.

As previously reported the NeNe Leakes-less season of the show will include footage from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party and allegations that two RHOA stars had sex with the evening’s entertainment, a stripper named Bolo.

There are allegations swirling that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper, and while Porsha’s remained silent, her classy tech-savvy businesswoman buddy’s vehemently denied the allegations.

“The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE,” Tanya wrote on IG while noting that she will “not entertain this absurdity.”

Bolo has also denied the rumor despite Kenya Moore’s claims that she heard “sex noises” that night.

Now according to TMZ, the entire ordeal has turned Tanya off from the show’s 13th season and she’s stopped filming completely.

Production sources told TMZ that Tanya pulled out of filming after seeing that the alleged stripper sex incident was being so heavily promoted for the upcoming season. With that, the classy Canadian reportedly only filmed about half of the season.

The production sources also allege that Tanya’s ticked off that once again cheating allegations surrounding her relationship will resurface—remember that cookie lady conundrum she successfully crumbled?

Still, sources say she’s not all the way “finished” with #RHOA but is considering not filming the reunion because she’s over the drama. We wonder what her good girlfriend Porsha thinks about not having her partner-in-crime onboard. They make a great duo.

Despite not having a number of scenes with Tanya, season 13 will introduce new housewife Drew Sidora…

and two new “friends”; LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia.

Season 13 of RHOA premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c.

Will YOU be watching???