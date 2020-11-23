Bossip Video

Future is back coupled up.

Future is actively exploring his options after he and Lori Harvey split, and this time he’s coupled up with a budding rapper. The 37-year-old star is dating 22-year-old instagram influencer Dess Dior and everyone has something to say about it, including his baby mama Brittni Mealy fans believe.

Right now the lovers are on vacation at an undisclosed location, posting themselves horseback riding on white sand beaches on their Instagram stories. Fans of both Dess and Future noticed they’ve been in the similar locations in the past few days, putting two and two together but now they have solid proof since Dess posted a steamy bathroom selfie of her and Future.

First the lovers pulled up to do some luxury shopping together, with Dess capturing the moment on video.

After a full day of fun, Dess shared the following snap of herself and Mr. Pluto to her followers.

If peope weren’t sure from the video, the photo confirmed it for them. Another clue was Future’s baby mama, Brittni Mealy, seemingly throwing subs the entire weekend. Fans were wondering why and now they think she was taking shots at Dess the entire time. Hit the flip to see what she had to say.