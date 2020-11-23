Bossip Video

Happy birthday, Fabolous!

Rapper Fabolous has a lot to celebrate in 2020! The proud papa of four recently welcomed a baby girl with his long time love Emily B just a month ago, and now the couple is in paradise to celebrate his 43rd trip around the sun. Fabolous, born John David Jackson, shared snaps from Aruba with Emily B as they marveled at pink flamingos on the beach.

Emily, who is wearing a ring on her left hand in the flicks posed with her b-day King. The mother of four who just gave birth a month ago flaunted her postpartum figure in a swimsuit and matching cover-up. Go, Emily! Jokingly, Fab captioned the photo:

“ Only time we letting a bird come between us.”

On October 10th, 2020 Emily gave birth to a baby girl named Journey Isabella. Fab and Emily have come a long way since the controversy surrounding the “Love You Better” rapper surfaced in 2018. Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats for punching Emily in the face and threatening her father during a domestic dispute at their home in Englewood, New Jersey.

The parents weren’t completely alone on the trip which feature a beautiful private dinner set up by the beach, according to snaps shared from Fab. Jim Jones and French Montana were also in the vicinity to celebrate as well.

Back in March of this year, Fab released his latest project Summertime Shootout 3 and dropped stellar visuals for “Cold Summer,” a track featured on the new banger.

September 11th marked the 19th anniversary of his debut album Ghetto Fabolous which featured hits like “Keepin It Gangsta” and “Trade It All.”

Sounds like fun times in paradise! Happy Birthday, Fab!