Bow Wow wants the older, more established artists in the industry to know the new generation isn’t meant to be understood by them.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star posted a message to his Instagram stories over the weekend, where he called older rappers “haters” and told them to “praise these young artist for making a way for themselves” instead of feeling threatened.

“Some of these older guys are starting to look like haters,” he wrote in over a black screen. “You not pose to understand the music but lets praise these young artist for making a way for themselves. Some of yall old heads have to accept its over and find a new way to continue on your legacy. Doesnt look good on yall resume.” “I’m all for whats going on I love what these young brothaz is doing,” he continued. “Keep it up you guys are now! and the future of this business dont let nobody tell you different!”

While Bow Wow is only 33 years old, he’s been rapping for over 20 years, so he’s in a category all on his own here–though he’s certainly not in the same class as a new, up-and-coming, 18-year-old rapper.

Bow Wow was one of the biggest child stars in music at one point. The Ohio native wowed so many fans over when he stepped onto the scene as Lil Bow Wow in 2000 with the release of his debut album Beware of The Dog. The “Fresh Azimiz” rapper skyrocketed to fame under the mentorship of So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri throughout the 2000s, cranking out classics like “Bounce With Me,” “Puppy Love” and “Shortie Like Mine”.

With that being said, Bow makes it clear in his post that he’s all here for these new artists making a new path for themselves within the music industry, even if things are a lot different now than they were when Bow Wow was a rising star.