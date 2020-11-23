Bossip Video

Following his highly-anticipated and incredibly unexpected Verzuz battle against his real-life rival Gucci Mane, Jeezy is letting the world know why he kept himself calm, cool, and collected throughout the entire thing.

In a recent interview with Big Boy on The Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, Jeezy explained how he was able to stay so calm throughout the entire battle.

“I just felt like I wasn’t gonna lose my cool—I wasn’t gonna let anyone, including myself, drag me back 20 years,” he said in the interview “I worked so hard to get in a place where things are good for me. I got multiple things going on, I employ a lot of people, and everybody depend on me. Matter of fact, I got a daughter that I love very much. I gotta make it back home to her.”

The Snowman added further along in his interview, “I’m not putting myself in no position to prove no point to nobody that I’m real. I been real. … It’s solid, ain’t nothin’ ever gonna change that. I don’t have anything to prove. The only thing that I gotta prove to myself is I wanna be better than I was yesterday. … That would have been an L for me to walk out of there and be like, ‘Yo, I just really lost my composure out in the world because somebody was playing with me like we in the sixth grade.’”

Folks are still wondering why Jeezy decided to mend his 15-year-long feud with Gucci Mane after all these years. According to the “Thug Motivation” rapper, it was all “God’s Will.”

“Whatever happened in the streets it’s for us to figure out right now,” said the Corporate Thugz Entertainment label head. “When we did it, I felt like for the culture, it was a thing to do. And I felt like for what I was seeing happening in the streets … I’m like, ‘This because of what people think we got going on.’ … This where we got the chance to fix that.”

Check out the full interview down below to hear more about why Jeezy decided to do that battle in the first place along with so much more about his personal life and his music:

And..After your done watching, you can listen to the 2nd episode of Jeezy’s The (Re)Session Podcast, where he talks to Dr. Jess about mental health awareness and ways to check in on your mental space during tough times. Listen HERE.