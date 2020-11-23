Bossip Video

Brian Kemp is under fire from every side of the political spectrum and it’s delicious.

Georiga’s governor has had a terrible year because he is a terrible governor. First, let’s start with the irrefutable fact that he shouldn’t even BE governor. He cheated Stacey Abrams out of her win through the use of targeted voter suppression of thousands of Black votes. Period.

As a result of his is ill-gotten gains, residents of the state have been exposed to unnecessary danger due to his lax, nonchalant, irresponsible, kiss-ass handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia is wide open with no signs of shutting down despite the out of control cases of the disease. We say all that to say that Democrats, liberals, and progressives have absolutely NO use for this man.

Despite his months of doing wrong by his zaddy, Donald Trump, the other side of the aisle no longer has a use for Kemp either now that he has been forced to acknowledge the truth that Joe Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral college votes in this year’s historic election. GOP’ers are so angry with Kemp that Trump legal counsel Sidney Powell took to Newsmax to baselessly accusing Kemp of being bribed by the Venezuelan government, the CIA, and some outfit called Dominion.

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell: “Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up … [the filing in the state] will be Biblical”.pic.twitter.com/pU8PVOobzr — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 22, 2020

Subsequently, the Trump campaign through this ditzy broad under the bus the same way they are throwing Kemp under as they are now denying that Sidney Powell is a part of the legal counsel team.

Thing is, they JUST had Powell at one of their sham press conferences this past week when Rudy Guiliani was leaking hair dye.

