Lil Boosie has faced backlash over the years for speaking up and commenting on certain things while having an unpopular and unwarranted opinion . In prior scandals, he’s admitted his mother has to check him on some of the things he’s said, which ultimately makes him realize he is wrong.

His comments on Dwayne Wade’s daughter had him catching heat from everyone, including Mike Tyson and Jay-Z. Most of these comments usually come from an interview series he does with VladTV. Boosie has been doing these for years and they cover anything currently going on in pop culture. Recently, Boosie sat down with Vlad and talked about Lil Wayne revealing he is a Trump supporter which didn’t surprise Boosie one bit according to him.

“I really think he looks at himself more as rich because I think that’s why he went with Biden because 60 percent taxes, Biden is fucking tripping,” Boosie says at the 1:45-mark of the video above. “You know and Wayne is probably thinking about his bag and his family and he has the right to think that way if he wants to think that way but I could never…I just don’t feel Wayne is passionate about our Black heritage.”

Boosie also discusses how he became a supporter of Kamala Harris after her 2pac praise. Boosie is currently at home recovering from being shot in Dallas Texas where he spent a few days in the local hospital due to complications from his injuries.