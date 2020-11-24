Jeezy has been in grind mode for the past few weeks prepping the release of his album, The Recession 2.

He re-upped his contract with Def Jam and grabbed an executive position and now, he’s back on the scene way more than he has been in recent times. To help promote the album, he even joined Gucci Mane for a Verzuz battle before hosting a party at Compound alongside his former foe. Jeezy also went on a long press run stopping by The Real 92.3, The Breakfast Club, Hot 97, and every other morning show he could find time for.

When you are from Atlanta, the one thing you do to promote your album is get connected with club promoter AG and host a release party at a few of his clubs. This is exactly what Jeezy did, even after his doubleheader with Gucci Mane at Compound just days prior.

This past Saturday, the rapper hosted Compound and the event doubled as a birthday party for Fabolous, as well. You can take look below at everyone who showed up to celebrate with these two at Atlanta’s premier night club. The pandemic has stopped many from coming out to clubs but in Atlanta, you know it’s going to go down like COVID doesn’t exit.

