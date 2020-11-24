Bossip Video

Congrats!

Actress Amber Riley is in LOVE love. Just a couple of weeks after of publicly chastising women for trying to slide in her boyfriend’s DMs, the “Glee” star has announced they are getting married.

Riley took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new fiancé, Desean Black, sitting side-by-side in coordinated animal-print ensembles. In the caption of the photo, Amber gushed about her love for DeSean, topping off the message with hashtags to let everyone know they’re soon to be married.

There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! “What God has joined together, let no man separate.”

“” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove”, Amber added.

Amber hasn’t discussed exactly when she and her boo began dating, but the star first introduced him to her fans publically in October with a photo showing how she first connected with him when she randomly hit him up on Instagram.

Love is clearly in the air. Congrats to them!

Want to learn more about the powerhouse star?

During an interview with HelloBeautiful last month, Riley shared her thoughts on the body positivity movement and she revealed that she’s working on her new album! Back in September, the rising star released her track “Big Girl Energy,” a song that she says encapsulates her eternal mood. The track serves as an ode to squashing stereotypes against larger Black women and calls for every big girl to strut their stuff with confidence.

“Big girls are not out here [desperate]” she said, detailing a line in her song that asks a man when he’s leaving. “I literally wrote that to talk my sh-t.”

“There may be some that have low self-esteem – for good reason— because this world tries to make it seem like fat women shouldn’t exist. Not fat men so much. They don’t get the same bullsh-t that we have to deal with,” she added.

You go, girl!