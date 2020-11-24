Bossip Video

Actress Amber Riley is in LOVE love. Just a couple of weeks after of publicly chastising women for trying to slide in her boyfriend’s DMs, the “Glee” star has announced they are getting married.

Riley took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new fiancé, Desean Black, sitting side-by-side in coordinated animal-print ensembles. In the caption of the photo, Amber emoted her love her DeSean, topping off the message with hashtags to let everyone know they’re soon to be married.

There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! “What God has joined together, let no man separate.”

“” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove”, Amber added.

Amber hasn’t discussed exactly when she and her boo began dating, but the star first introduced him to her fans publically in October with a photo showing how she first connected with him when she randomly hit him up on Instagram.

Love is clearly in the air. Congrats to them!