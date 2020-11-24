Bossip Video

Now, why would she say this?

53-year-old LisaRaye Mccoy got really comfortable with her “Cocktails and Queens” co host as the women were discussing Halle Berry and her relationship history came up. For some odd reason, LisaRaye thought it would be appropriate to comment on Halle Berry’s sex skills…as if she knows!

That’s the thing, LisaRaye admitted she didn’t really “know”, but she “heard” Halle Berry was not great in the bedroom.

Claudia: Toni Braxton had some fine men back in the day. Syleena: Yes she did! LisaRaye: We don’t know what she doing in the bedroom. She could be like Halle Berry. Syleena: I can’t imagine Toni Braxton not being able to put it down. Just think of the love songs this girl got. LisaRaye: She could be all talk and no action. Claudia: What do you mean about Halle Berry? She’s not good in the bedroom? LisaRaye: That’s what they say. That’s what I read and that’s what I heard.

Now why would she say THAT? Does she have beef with Halle? Was she cool with one of her exes? People on social media have questions…

What bedroom skills does LisaRaye have that Halle Berry doesn’t? Why is she talking like she’s been able to keep a man with her skills? pic.twitter.com/sD7n5PJdje — First Lady Robine 🇭🇹 🇨🇺 (@likeJesusniece) November 24, 2020

Just a few days ago, Claudia Jordan was calling Hitmaka wack for talking about his famous sexual partners from a decade ago, but LisaRaye get a pass for this? Not quite. Folks are going in on her for being loose-lipped and messy about what she “heard” about Halle Berry. Hit the flip to see what they are saying.