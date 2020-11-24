Bossip Video

David Dinkins, a man who made history when he won the 1989 mayoral election in New York City, passed away at the age of 93 on Monday.

Dinkins died of natural causes at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, according to News One. Just a few months ago, in October, Joyce Burrows—David’s wife and the first Black first lady of New York City—died at the age of 89.

David made history when he was elected and served as the first and only Black mayor of New York City. “I intend to be the mayor of all the people of New York,” Dinkins said when taking office, according to CBS. “This administration will never lead by dividing, by setting some of us against the rest of us or by favoring one group over others.”

After his one term as mayor, Dinkins’ life post-office included hosting a show on WLIB and teaching at Columbia University, along with occasionally fielding consultation requests from other city leaders. Following the news of his passing on Monday night, a whole slew of political leaders and other celebrities paid their respects to the former mayor, remembering the historic impact that was made by the years he served in office.

As I introduced Bro. Fane to Bro. Rangel, Bro. Mayor #DavidDinkins listened & smiled before dropping gems. A Grand Marshall to the tee! So kind; So brilliant; So selfless! THANK YOU Mayor Dinkins. Rest well good and faithful servant. You set the example for all of us #RIP 🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/fmt0QPW2QR — Michael Blake (@MrMikeBlake) November 24, 2020

We have lost another giant. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Dinkins family as we remember the Mayor’s great legacy in New York. https://t.co/y1BnZdCqcz — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) November 24, 2020

I join all New Yorkers in mourning the passing of Mayor David Dinkins. Sending my prayers to the Dinkins family tonight. Thank you for your service to our city. Rest In Peace.https://t.co/n7xglI2AaI — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) November 24, 2020

Rest In Peace, David Dinkins.