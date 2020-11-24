Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian West is still on her mission to free unjustly imprisoned people despite the fact that her homie Donald Trump is on his way out of office.

According to TMZ, Kimberly met with death row inmate Julius Jones Monday as she begins her efforts to get him free from an Oklahoma City prison. In 1999 at the age of 19, Julius was arrested of the murder of a 45-year man named Paul Howell. In 2002, he was convicted and sentenced to death. After meeting with Jones and his attorney, Kim vowed to use her political connects to help bring him home.

Following that meeting, Kim went to a local church to talk to Julius’ family where his mother became tearfully emotional describing just how innocent her son is. According to her, on the night that Mr. Howell was murdered, Julius was with her at him all night long.

Kim became aware of Julius situation via a 2018 Viola Davis-produced docuseries called “The Last Defense” that featured his story. The general feeling is that Julius was convicted on racist premises because he didn’t fit the description of the suspect given by the victim’s sister who said the killer was wearing a red bandana.

Hopefully, Kim can get help get this brotha home.