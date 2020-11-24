Sol-Mates: Solange Is Getting Her Groove Back With Jazz Composer Gio Escobar

Solo is getting her groove back!

Over the weekend, Solange Knowles posted a photo with her jazz composer boyfriend Gio Escobar.

A source close to Knowles told Page Six she is “happily booed up” with the musician.

After Knowles posted the photo with Escobar, an insider confirmed the relationship is legit:

“[He] is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.” “She’s super happy and they’re a happy couple. They’re very cute together,” the source said.

Solange was previously married to music video director Alan Ferguson for five years before splitting in 2019.

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer openly announced her split from Ferguson in a lengthy Instagram post last year, writing at the time:

“The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear,” Solange captioned a series a photos of herself. “ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

Solange later added:

” a ni**a ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

Looks like she finally took that leap of faith!

A rep for Knowles did not comment on her relationship news.

We did our Googles on Escobar and learned the Puerto Rican musician was born in 1995 as Giovanni Cortez. Solange is 34 so that’s at least a nine-year age gap! Escobar is credited as being a member of the Brooklyn-based experimental hip hop group Standing on the Corner. He’s also listed as co-host of the Stay Inside radio show alongside Earl Sweatshirt from 2017 to 2018.

WELL they’re cute riiiight?! Long as you happy Solo, we’re happy for you. In related Solange composition news — last week Knowles shared two new Beats By Dre clips which features music from her and visuals from frequent collaborator Melina Matsoukas. Check them out below:

🖤 original musical score composed by me for @beatsbydre directed by melina matsoukas 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Rzxg669Ufu — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) November 18, 2020

Love the Naomi Osaka cameo. These are really stunning right?