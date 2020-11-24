Bossip Video

Even though their romantic relationship didn’t work out, Erykah Badu and Andre 3000 still remain close all these years later.

Badu sat down with Summer Walker in the new Musicians on Musicians issue for Rolling Stone, where the singer talked about the beginning of her relationship with the Outkast rapper. She reveals that they completely passed over the friendship stage when they first got together, but later in life, they’ve grown so much closer because of just how much they have in common.

“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” she explained to Walker. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”

While Badu and 3K parted ways, romantically, both of them have remained close friends.

“He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” she continued. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close.”

Erykah went on to say that their relationship can transform to fit any situation life throws their way.

“We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter,” she said. “It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for.”

