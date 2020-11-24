“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: The Estefans Grieve The Loss Of Their Family Matriarch

The holidays can be so much more difficult when we’re mourning the loss of a loved one.

This week the Estefans share their personal and gut-wrenching journey through grief as they remember the devastating losses of Gloria and Lili’s mothers and Emily’s Abuela on the newest episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Watch a clip below:

The episode continues to explore grief as Gloria’s sister also reveals her traumatic miscarriage and the ongoing pain she struggles with daily. Plus, a world-renowned expert on loss joins the table and shares the SIX stages of grief and how to find meaning and healing after losing someone you love.The episode concludes with a special performance by Gloria and Emily Estefan of the song they wrote together for their broadway show “On Your Feet” titled “If I Never Got To Tell You”.

Tune in to a brand new episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” on Facebook Watch Wednesday November 25th at 9 AM PST and 12PM EST.

Also, don’t miss an additional interview surrounding the subject of grief between the Estefans and Matt Mauser – who opens up about losing his wife, Christina, in the tragic helicopter accident that shocked the world when it was revealed that Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other lives were lost – this upcoming Friday, November 27 at 9amPT / 12pmET.