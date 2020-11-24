Bossip Video

Take the L, Donald.

It’s over. It’s BEEN over. For weeks now we’ve ALL known that Joe Biden was the rightful President-elect of the United States after almost 80 million Americans made it their will. It was the most amount of votes that a presidential candidate as ever received in American history. Being the sore loser that he is, Donald Trump couldn’t just take the L and go about his business. He’s spent weeks deploying his band of varicose vampires to refute the results and cast doubt on whether or not the election was fair and honest. He even went so far as to put the kibosh on the transition process that typically begins once the winner has been established.

Yesterday, the shenanigans and posturing came to an end. General Services Administrator Emily Murphy has been a part of Trump’s reality TV show as she essentially refused to sign the documents necessary to allow the Biden team to execute their duties in preparing to take the White House. She can say whatever she wants but it’s obvious to everyone with eyes or ears that she was being cajoled into c**k-blocking the incoming administration from being crowned.

Late yesterday evening, Murphy finally got off the boo-boo:

BREAKING: GSA Admin. Emily Murphy has informed President-elect Biden that the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to letter obtained by @GeoffRBennett. pic.twitter.com/FrjQux2Lbn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 23, 2020

Following this formal announcement, Trump took to his Twitter page to attempt to save face.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

You lost, b!t¢h. Bye.