Take the L, Donald.
It’s over. It’s BEEN over. For weeks now we’ve ALL known that Joe Biden was the rightful President-elect of the United States after almost 80 million Americans made it their will. It was the most amount of votes that a presidential candidate as ever received in American history. Being the sore loser that he is, Donald Trump couldn’t just take the L and go about his business. He’s spent weeks deploying his band of varicose vampires to refute the results and cast doubt on whether or not the election was fair and honest. He even went so far as to put the kibosh on the transition process that typically begins once the winner has been established.
Yesterday, the shenanigans and posturing came to an end. General Services Administrator Emily Murphy has been a part of Trump’s reality TV show as she essentially refused to sign the documents necessary to allow the Biden team to execute their duties in preparing to take the White House. She can say whatever she wants but it’s obvious to everyone with eyes or ears that she was being cajoled into c**k-blocking the incoming administration from being crowned.
Late yesterday evening, Murphy finally got off the boo-boo:
Following this formal announcement, Trump took to his Twitter page to attempt to save face.
You lost, b!t¢h. Bye.
