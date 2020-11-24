Bossip Video

Earlier this year on The Big Facts Podcast, 21 Savage opened up briefly about his immigration status and how the case really sat him down and gave him clarity.

He can’t leave the United States because of his immigration status, so on the podcast and even in his new project, Savage Mode II, he talked about the struggles you face in that scenario. He spoke about his mother not being able to get a driver’s license when he was a kid and whenever she drove, there was always fear of being pulled over. The immigration status makes transportation hard, especially seeing family overseas during a time of mourning. According to HipHop-N-More, Savage’s younger brother was recentlymurdered in the UK in a stabbing from a former friend.

Police responded to a stabbing in Lambeth, London, and declared a 27-year-old man dead at the scene. Authorities did not identify the name of the victim, but several of his family members have confirmed that he was the victim. Terrell Davis, who was a drill rapper known as TM1way, was shopping for his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend, who suddenly attacked and stabbed him, a family source said. The incident took place at the Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton on Sunday night. TM1way and 21 have the same father, Kevin Emmons.

21 took to Instagram to pay tribute to his brother, which you can view below.