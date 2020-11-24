Kelly Rowland Talks To Ashley Graham About Defending “WAP” And Challenging Her Sister To Say P***y! [VIDEO]

Two of our faves Kelly Rowland and Ashley Graham got together for this week’s episode of Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast and we had an amazing time listening.

In this week’s episode, the two talk about Kelly’s new music, motherhood, manifesting greatness, and checking their haters — or not checking them, since Kelly believes most of them aren’t worth the energy. Kelly also opened up about working with Beyoncé on ‘Black is King,’ she also talked about how she wished there was a version of “Brown Skin Girl” when she was a kid. Kelly also shares her opinion on who would win in a Destiny’s Child cook-off and she talks about her film career, acting in “Bad Hair” and producing and acting in her new Lifetime Christmas movie.There’s also a really interesting discussion around the double standard for women in hip hop, and how Kelly defended Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “WAP” earlier this year.

Check out a clip below:

Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham comes out every Tuesday in full-length versions on podcast platforms like Apple Podcast, Spotify and Pandora and there is also a Youtube version that features a choice highlight.

You can listen to the full episode HERE