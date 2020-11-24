Queen Bey!

It’s been a relatively light year for Beyoncé who still managed to dominate the 2021 Grammy nominations with 9 nods as the most Grammy-nominated female artist off ALL-TIME (79).

At 38, she’s the second most-nominated artist EVER who earned 4 nods for “Black Parade” (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song),” 1 nod for “Black Is King” (Best Music Film) and another for “Brown Skin Girl” (Best Music Video).

She also scored 3 nods with Megan Thee Stallion for TikTok-fueled SMASH “Savage” (Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song).

And with her nod for “Brown Skin Girl,” 8-year-old Blue Ivy became the youngest person to ever receive a Grammy nomination.

Nominations for the 2021 Grammys were announced by Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. who wasted no time showing love to the Queen.

When asked why he thinks voters and committee members have had such a high opinion of Bey for so long, he said:

“I would have to imagine it’s because of the level of quality and excellence that she has represented throughout her career. In this particular year, she released a body of work that impressed a lot of voters and a lot of people on the committee.”

Committed to diversity and changing the narrative about the storied Awards show, Mason used his debut to set the tone for years to come.

“This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” he said via the virtual livestream. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies.”

