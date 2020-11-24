Bossip Video

Mashawn Lynch has been relaxing and using his spare time to deliver us some high quality content.

Like earlier this year, when he appeared in Drake’s Nike-sponsored video for “Laugh Now Cry Later.” We thought for sure that was all the acting Marshawn would bless us with, that is, until he doubled down in a recent G-Eazy music video .

Now, according to TMZ, Marshawn is out and about again, but this time it’s for a great cause: to help support a local business.

Tons of people are out of work and struggling — and Marshawn Lynch decided a little Turkey Day love could go a long way.

So, he teamed up with Young’s Fish Market, Tamura Super Market and other partners to get the birds to the people who could use some help this holiday season. Ex-NFL wideout Chad Owens, who’s from Hawaii, was on hand to help out with the giveaway.

During this pandemic, many have randomly seen Marshawn out passing out masks and PPE, so giving back isn’t new to him. One thing Marshawn has been vocal about is protecting your chickens and saving your money. For those hurting during the pandemic, he was there for the assist to help them not miss a beat for this holiday season and a special dinner.