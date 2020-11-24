Bossip Video

This year’s GRAMMY nominations being announced made Nicki Minaj take a walk down memory lane.

Since the timeline was already discussing nominees for the 2021 GRAMMYs on Tuesday, Nicki thought it was a perfect time to remind people that these selections aren’t always very sound.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation,” the rapper tweeted. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

This reminder from Nicki comes as the GRAMMYs completely ignored some very important and loved albums in their nominations. Lil Baby’s double platinum album and Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, another double platinum project, both didn’t receive nominations, much to the chagrin of fans.

While the GRAMMYs are basically known, at this point, for getting the nominations and the winners wrong–especially in rap and hip-hop categories–people are still up in arms over the oversights made for the 2021 ceremony.

As for Nicki Minaj, it’s obvious that she still remembers that loss vividly, but luckily, all of her fans–and fans of music in general–agree that her snub that night was egregious.