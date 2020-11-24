Bossip Video

This is going to be a very important watch.

If you haven’t read Ta-Naheisi Coates now-classic book Between The World And Me, then you should take some time over the holidays to buy a copy and dive into it. It’s a gripping and heartbreaking read that chronicles Coates’ life as a child, teenager, college student, and grown-ass man as he grapples with what it means to be Black in America. What it means to grow up in a world that not only doesn’t love your humanity but is actively seeking to destroy it at every turn. To say it’s a page-turner is selling it short. There are so many bars in this book that you’ll be highlighting, re-reading, researching, and calling your friends about it.

Coates has taken the book to the next level via an HBO production that is executive produced by not only himself, but Oprah Winfrey, director Kamilah Forbes, and features talents the likes of Joe Morton, Mahershala Ali, Yara Shahidi, Black Thought and several other notable names.

In this short called Relevance and Reflection, Coates and the other producers talk about what drew them into this project as well as looks at scenes that capture the essence of the writing in Between The World And Me.

If you need a lil’ motivation to begin reading then watch this video and then head to your nearest bookstore to pick up a copy.