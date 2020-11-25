Here we go…

The Grammy’s to Onika every single year 😭 pic.twitter.com/udoCC5rLzE — M (@_Siya101) November 24, 2020

It’s that messy time of year where the Grammys send the whole entire internet into a TIZZY with questionable/tone-deaf/infuriating/accurate nominations (depending on who you ask) that never fail to get the people going.

This year, the drama stems from The Weeknd receiving 0 noms despite having the biggest album of the year (“After Hours”), 0 women nominated for Best R&B Album, Lil Baby getting shut out of Best Rap Album, and several other brow-furrowing decisions that shook up social media.

On the flip side, Beyoncé leads the nominations with 9 nods on an album-less year dominated by rising superstar Megan Thee Stallion who nabbed 4 nods (3 with Beyonce for the “Savage (Remix)).

There was also very loud criticism from Nicki Minaj, who after 10 nominations still hasn’t received an award. Teyana Taylor and Justin Bieber both shared their frustrations with Academy’s R&B category. Let’s not forget to mention that all this outcry of Grammy snubs is completely overshadowing several amazing artists like CHIKA, Kaytranada, Thundercat, and Freddie Gibbs who all earned nods for this year’s upcoming ceremony.

Interim Grammys President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. expressed his thoughts on the whole debacle and Mason didn’t expect the backlash.

“This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” he said via the virtual livestream. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies.”

Oh, and about that Weeknd snub.

“We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” he said in a statement. “His music this year was excellent.” “Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists,” he added.

How do you feel about this year’s nominations? Do you think The Weeknd or any of the unhappy artists have a point? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the noms on the flip.